ACoconut (AC) Hits Market Capitalization of $352,831.09

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, ACoconut has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $352,831.09 and approximately $38,367.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars.

