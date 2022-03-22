Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 981.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 411,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,906,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.