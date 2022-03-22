Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,464.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.56 or 0.07011862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00292227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.51 or 0.00900776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00112467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014537 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00458887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00412369 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

