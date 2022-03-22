Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 10,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 17,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.
