ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $914.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.99. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.