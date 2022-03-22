Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of Adient worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Adient by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,445,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,101,000 after purchasing an additional 549,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of ADNT opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

