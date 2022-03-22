ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $313.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
