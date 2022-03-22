ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.70. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 3,250,271 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $305.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,960 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,675,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

