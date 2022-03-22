ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.70. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 3,250,271 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $305.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
