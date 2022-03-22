Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Cap of $107.63 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00010463 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $107.63 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00217597 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,022,256 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

