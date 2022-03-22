ADT (NYSE:ADT) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Head-To-Head Review

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ADT alerts:

90.7% of ADT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of ADT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ADT has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADT and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT -6.43% -6.46% -1.18% Vivint Smart Home -20.77% N/A -10.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADT and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADT $5.31 billion 1.18 -$340.82 million ($0.41) -18.59 Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 1.02 -$305.55 million ($1.72) -4.22

Vivint Smart Home has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADT. ADT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ADT and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60

ADT presently has a consensus price target of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 126.21%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than ADT.

About ADT (Get Rating)

ADT, Inc. engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Vivint Smart Home (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.