Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.39.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $205.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $179.03 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day moving average of $222.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $4,178,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

