Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.52

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $6.60. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 106,027 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 386.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.