Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 93,357 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $124.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

