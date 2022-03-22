Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,762,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

