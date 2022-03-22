Advent Technologies (ADN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Advent Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

ADN opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 127.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies (Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.