Advent Technologies (ADN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Advent Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
ADN opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
