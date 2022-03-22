AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 135,120 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 459.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

