AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,395 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HP by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in HP by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 965,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HP by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

