AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Republic Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after buying an additional 335,990 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.