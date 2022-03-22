AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.