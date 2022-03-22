AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 115,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

