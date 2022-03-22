AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after buying an additional 418,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,719 shares of company stock valued at $13,118,988 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

