AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 16,055,937 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 3,047,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,277,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,419,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.

