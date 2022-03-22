AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 37.2% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

