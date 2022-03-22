AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,758 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

