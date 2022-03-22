AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after buying an additional 787,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,145,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $267.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

