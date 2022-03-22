AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,443,000 after buying an additional 92,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,855,000 after buying an additional 93,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,977,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,238,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $67.63.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

