AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Shares of LEN opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

