AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

