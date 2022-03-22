AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $283.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.86 and a 200-day moving average of $271.87. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $245.12 and a 52 week high of $293.37.

