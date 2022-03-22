AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $682.91 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $555.50 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $656.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.09. The company has a market capitalization of $279.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

