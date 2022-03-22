AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $118.02.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

