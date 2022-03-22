AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

