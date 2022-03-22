AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $685.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $484.54 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

