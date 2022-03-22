AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.