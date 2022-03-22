AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Carvana by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Carvana by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,070,000 after buying an additional 62,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.86.

NYSE CVNA opened at $136.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.07. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

