AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

PNW opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

