AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,632 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of PAYX opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

