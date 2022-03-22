AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average is $127.77.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.