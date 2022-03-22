AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,508 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Amdocs by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 153,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in Amdocs by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 65,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in Amdocs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 180,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.21%.
About Amdocs (Get Rating)
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
