AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,638 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,209 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,102,000 after acquiring an additional 91,011 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter.

KRE opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

