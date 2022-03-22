AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 911 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day moving average of $323.34.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

