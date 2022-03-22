AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 275,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $27.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

