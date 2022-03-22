AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,917 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

