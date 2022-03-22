AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,604 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $491.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $452.36 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.42 and its 200-day moving average is $497.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

