AEye (LIDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. AEye has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIDR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

