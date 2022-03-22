AEye (LIDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. AEye has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LIDR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.