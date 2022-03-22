Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after acquiring an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

