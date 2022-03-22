Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,233. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

