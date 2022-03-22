Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Cerner comprises 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,446. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

