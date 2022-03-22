Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,552 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after acquiring an additional 931,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. 4,751,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,315. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

