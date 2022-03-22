Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. 3,384,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504,233. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

